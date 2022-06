The Liberal Bee Jays remain unbeaten after a 15-1 win over the Colorado Roughriders Thursday night in Wheat Ridge. The game went eight innings due to run rule. The game was scoreless until the BJ’s put up a four spot in the fourth. Tyce Armstrong and Zach Yorke singled to begin the inning. Caden Hensley singled home a run. Jett Brown rolled a single through the right side to score two. Brown scored on a wild pitch. Liberal scored two in the fifth as Luke Smith singled to lead off the fifth and Tyce Armstrong lofted a two run home run over the center field wall for a 6-0 lead. Conner Westenburg singled and stole two bases in the sixth and scored on an error after stealing third. The Roughriders scored a run in the seventh. Liberal put the game to bed with eight runs on three hits and three errors in the eighth.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO