Norfolk, VA

Officials: Spirit of Norfolk 'possibly a total loss' after catching fire Tuesday afternoon

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago

Ken
8d ago

We we’ve on the victory that saved the 108 people. My complements to our captain and crew for a tremendous job done.

WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk towed to new location

Sunday around 6 a.m., WAVY cameras were rolling as crews carefully towed the Spirit of Norfolk from Naval Station Norfolk, where the firefighting efforts were conducted, to Colonna's Shipyard.
Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
cbs17

Cruise ship passengers return to Virginia to find cars were broken into

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Those who took an ocean cruise returned to Norfolk on Friday to find that some of their cars had been broken into. Several cruisers reached out to WAVY-TV Friday afternoon to say that their car had been broken into while they were gone on a six-day cruise to the Bahamas on the Carnival Magic.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

