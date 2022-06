SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a New Braunfels woman who has not been seen 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 82-year-old Erma Williams was last seen in 1600 block of Sunnycrest Cir in New Braunfels Friday. She is described as being 5'4 weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO