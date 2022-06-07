ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO: Worker robbed of $8K chain while unloading truck in Harlem, shot in leg for resisting

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A worker unloading a truck in Harlem was robbed of his $8,000 chain — and shot in the leg for putting up a fight, police said Tuesday.

The 55-year-old victim was unloading the truck on E. 129th St. near Madison Ave. when the masked mugger stormed up to him, pointing a pistol in his face, about 1:30 p.m. Monday, startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

The gunman threatened to shoot the victim while trying to yank the pricy chain off his neck.

Despite the muzzle of the pistol being an inch from his face, the victim tried to hold onto his chain, even batting the gun away with his hand at one point, the video shows.

When the victim turned to escape, the suspect shot him in the left leg. As the victim fell, the suspect ripped the chain off his neck and ran off with it down E. 129th St., jumping into a black BMW.

Medics rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the shooter. He is described as Black, in his 30s, about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, light-colored blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

New York City, NY
