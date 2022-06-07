ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrant Caravan on the Move in Southern Mexico

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand migrants walked on through southern Mexico on Tuesday, covering ground while authorities showed no signs yet of trying to stop them. The largest migrant caravan of the year provided a live illustration to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week at the Summit of...

Emilio Garcia
4d ago

we are tired of seen these people coming across mexico. but mexico can't do nothing, if mexico stop them" they say mexico is racist, and if the let them pass by, then the mexican people have way to help them either,, the somany. besides they learn how play the game. they got human rights watch on their side. so how can anybody do something, is a mess.. is an exodus...

americanmilitarynews.com

Up to 50,000 migrants waiting to enter US at southern border: Report

Approximately 50,000 migrants are waiting just across the U.S.-Mexico border in the hopes that they will be able to enter the United States once the Biden administration lifts Title 42, a public health policy implemented under former President Donald Trump that allows migrants to be turned away at the border before they can claim asylum.
