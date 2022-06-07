Honor Flight carries 75 Utah veterans to the nation’s capital

A group of 75 veterans left Utah Tuesday morning on an "Honor Flight" to Washington, D.C.

The veterans served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Over the next couple of days, they’ll tour our nation’s capital with visits to Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial as well as memorials to WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans.

Honor Flights have been called “the trip of a lifetime” for vets.

The flights are provided at no cost to the veterans, and this flight is possible thanks to a $75,000 donation from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation.

FOX 13 News anchor Bob Evans is traveling with the veterans. Watch the videos above and below for more.

