ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Honor Flight carries 75 Utah veterans to the nation’s capital

By Bob Evans
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBEJR_0g3H1paT00

A group of 75 veterans left Utah Tuesday morning on an "Honor Flight" to Washington, D.C.

The veterans served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Over the next couple of days, they’ll tour our nation’s capital with visits to Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial as well as memorials to WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans.

Honor Flights have been called “the trip of a lifetime” for vets.

The flights are provided at no cost to the veterans, and this flight is possible thanks to a $75,000 donation from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation.

FOX 13 News anchor Bob Evans is traveling with the veterans. Watch the videos above and below for more.

Honor Flight carries 75 Utah veterans to the nation’s capital

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Vietnam War#Korean War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
TheConversationAU

'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war

How does an image become an icon? It is estimated that we now produce more images in two minutes than we did in the entire 19th century. How, then, can one image be so powerful it can symbolise the horror of war and help mobilise anti-war sentiment? June 8 marks the 50 year anniversary since Associated Press photographer Hyung Cong “Nick” Út captured one of the Vietnam War’s defining images. Titled “Accidental Napalm”, the black-and-white still photograph has since been repeatedly reproduced and continues to survive in collective memory. Despite its age, the image continues to retain the capacity to shock....
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy