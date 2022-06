For seven years in the 1970s I taught elementary school at Hall District School in Las Lomas. My students were virtually identical to those massacred in Uvalde, Texas. Apparently, “my” children watched for almost an hour while their teachers and friends were being blown to unrecognizable pieces, waiting in terror for their turn. I’ve been crying a lot, and like almost everyone, I am looking for solutions.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO