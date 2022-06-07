ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local power companies prepare for potential summer blackouts

ST. LOUIS – Local power companies responded to national reports warning of potential blackouts this summer.

Extreme weather, post-pandemic energy demand, and the war in Ukraine are a couple of factors.

Ameren Illinois shared that it is confident power will be available when it’s needed this summer and has a plan in place if a power reduction is necessary. Ameren Missouri shared that the company has enough energy to cover customers’ energy deficit.

The company will reach out to affected customers and keep them updated if the situation changes.

