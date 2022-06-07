ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County Commissioners approve vacating a right of way and approve converting a housing division back to acreage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD – The Lawrence County commissioners approved vacating a right of way on Old State Road 37. Brad Hawkins is asked for 0.111 acres of right of way so he can have...

Oolitic Town Council to meet in executive session on Monday, June 13th

OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an executive session on Monday June 13, 2022 at 6:00pm at the Oolitic Town Hall. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code s 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
OOLITIC, IN
INDOT hosting public input session on state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan

SEYMOUR – INDOT will be hosting a public input session next week in Seymour to get your thoughts on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. The program team will summarize the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program requirements and guide the public through the elements of the plan. The team will be explaining the state’s alternative fuel corridors and planned electric vehicle charging infrastructure along these corridors.
SEYMOUR, IN
Medora School Board will meet Monday

MEDORA – The Medora Community School Corporation Board of trustees will meet in both executive and regular sessions on Monday at the school located at 82 South George Street in Medora. The board will meet in an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel issues. This meeting is...
MEDORA, IN
Madison County town cleaning up after storms damage buildings, take down trees

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in the Madison County town of Summitville are cleaning up after severe storms prompted an emergency declaration. Town leaders shut down travel after the storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took down trees, according to Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The streets reopened several hours later.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Boone County Council holds special meeting for discussion following justice commission report

The Boone County Council and Boone County Commissioners met in a joint session June 2 to discuss findings of a May 6 report published by the Boone County Justice Commission. The Boone County Council established the justice commission late last year to create oversight and transparency for a proposed $60 million Boone County Justice Center project, which would expand jail and administrative space.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Kerry Thomson announces her campaign for Mayor of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Kerry Thomson, former CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, Thursday announced her candidacy for Mayor of Bloomington. She will seek the Democratic nomination for the mayoral race in the May 2023 primary election. “My mission is to restore Bloomington as a community that puts people...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bedford Firefighters respond to fire at Chase Bank

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters were called to Chase Bank at the intersection of 16th and I streets Thursday afternoon. The caller reported smoke in the building. Firefighters found a small fire in the air conditioning unit and extinguished the blaze. Damage was contained to the air conditioning...
BEDFORD, IN
final Beth Felts, Early Childhood Education CTE instructor for the North Lawrence Career Center wins #PresidentsAward for Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction

There were 19 teachers out of several hundred across the State that were honored last night by Ivy Tech Community College for their work in dual credit. Winners were nominated and selected by each Ivy Tech campus. Beth Felts, Early Childhood Education CTE instructor for the North Lawrence Career Center...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Police Log: June 10, 2022

6:21 a.m. Alarm sounding at SAIC on 16th Street. It was a false alarm. 7:06 a.m. Traffic stop at 14th and L stress. A summons was issued for driving while their driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction. 7:33 a.m. Agency assist in the 310 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: John S. Kern

John S. Kern age 74 of Bedford passed away on May 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Lawrence County on May 23, 1948, to William W. Kern and Mildred J. (Bair) Kern. John was retired from Arizona Public Service, was a US Navy Veteran, and a member of the American Legion and the Bedford Boat Club.
BEDFORD, IN
Fatality Due To Bicycle Injuries At Lincoln State Park

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, age 15, of Boonville, IN. Gage McCoy died at St. Vincent/Ascension Hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park. Date...
BOONVILLE, IN
ISP Sgt. Sam Sarkisian retiring after 42 years of service

SELLERSBURG – After more than 42 years with the Indiana State Police, today, June 10, 2022, is First Sergeant Sam Sarkisian’s final day with the department. Appointed as a Trooper on December 14, 1979, Sam Sarkisian worked his first year assigned to the Jasper Post before transferring to Sellersburg. Sam spent his first eight years as a road Trooper but soon found his calling in criminal investigations. He served as a district detective for ten years and was then promoted to sergeant to serve as a crime scene investigator for three more years. In 2000, Sam Sarkisian was promoted to First Sergeant and served as the Sellersburg Post Detective in Charge (DIC). In 2015, he was assigned as the Area IV Supervisor for all Area IV Crime Scene Investigators and served in that capacity until retiring.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Investigation lands Bedford man back in jail on meth charges

BEDFORD – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, 58-year-old, of Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of meth while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for dealing meth in January of 2019.
BEDFORD, IN

