Lawrence County Commissioners approve vacating a right of way and approve converting a housing division back to acreage

SELLERSBURG – After more than 42 years with the Indiana State Police, today, June 10, 2022, is First Sergeant Sam Sarkisian’s final day with the department. Appointed as a Trooper on December 14, 1979, Sam Sarkisian worked his first year assigned to the Jasper Post before transferring to Sellersburg. Sam spent his first eight years as a road Trooper but soon found his calling in criminal investigations. He served as a district detective for ten years and was then promoted to sergeant to serve as a crime scene investigator for three more years. In 2000, Sam Sarkisian was promoted to First Sergeant and served as the Sellersburg Post Detective in Charge (DIC). In 2015, he was assigned as the Area IV Supervisor for all Area IV Crime Scene Investigators and served in that capacity until retiring.

SELLERSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO