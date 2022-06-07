ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Co. commissioners vote to extend funding for learning and after-school programs

By Hannah Groves
The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved funding of $1.6 million for local learning and after-school program organizations on Tuesday.

The organizations include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters receiving $227,413
Boys and Girls Club receiving $260,000
The Heights Center receiving $407,891
New Horizons receiving $213,786
YMCA receiving $490,910

These programs are associated with the American Rescue Act Recovery & Resilience.

Lee County is requiring these organizations to report project progress and performance on a quarterly basis. Lee County will then review and submit the quarterly and annual reports to the U.S. Treasury.

Lee County was provided with $149 million from American Rescue Plan Act to support local response and recovery from the pandemic. According to a press release, the funds are being used for infrastructure, public health, negative economic impact and establishing a foundation for recovery.

