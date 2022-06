For so long our community got together in Quincy for a weekly farmers’ market. Kids could run around safely and barefooted. Several local farmers shared their produce with us. Remember Kyle’s pasta? Lots of local musicians donated their time and talents. Many others brought their crafts. Thanks to Lori Ellermeyer we now have a Saturday Market. And thanks to the Lost Sierra Food Project we have a farm stand on Rugged Roots Farm across from the Quincy airport.

QUINCY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO