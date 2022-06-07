ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYxHr_0g3Gxu2S00

The widow and son of the man who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original “Top Gun” are suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay claim that the rights to Ehud Yonay’s story reverted back to them on Jan. 24, 2020. The lawsuit contends that Paramount, which produced and distributed the sequel, did not reacquire those rights before releasing the film in May.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement that the claims “are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The lawsuit says that Paramount has been on notice since 2018 that the Yonays intended to recover the copyright under a provision that lets artists do so after 35 years. According to the suit, the Yonays sent a cease-and-desist letter in early May to which Paramount responded that the film had been sufficiently completed by Jan. 24, 2020, and was not derivative of Yonay’s article. The Yonays counter that the film is a derivative of the 1983 article and that “Top Gun: Maverick” didn’t wrap until May 2021, over a year after the rights expired.

Yonay’s original article about the Navy Fighter Weapons School training program and two pilots in the course, the hotshot “Yogi” and his friend “Possum," was published in the May 1983 issue of California magazine. Soon after, Paramount Pictures acquired the exclusive motion picture rights. “Top Gun” was released in 1986 and went on to become the No. 1 film of the year.

The sequel has been in development for years and was originally set for a July 2019 release but was delayed many times —- first for normal reasons and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick” finally opened in theaters on May 27, has spent two weeks atop the box office and has already made over $557 million in ticket sales worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

As Johnny Depp celebrates his recent defamation trial win against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, a former crewmember who once worked with him on set is still waiting for his day in court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for allegedly punching him in the ribs in a physical altercation that occurred back in 2017.Brooks filed the lawsuit in the city of Los Angeles the following year, alleging Depp caused him "emotional distress" after hitting him twice. Now, the crewmember's attorney, Pat Harris, is hoping people will remember that Depp's recent legal win "has no relevance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Amber Heard Has 3 Movies on the Way Despite Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard has three projects in the pipeline. The movies have been overshadowed by the $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, filed against her in 2019. The case finally went to trial in April and ended on Wednesday with Depp being awarded $10.35 million and Heard $2 million.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's modest childhood home in Florida revealed

Johnny Depp's troubled childhood has been mentioned on several occasions throughout his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, with the actor citing emotional and physical abuse from his mother as one of the reasons for his substance abuse as an adult. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was born in Kentucky...
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Top Gun#Copyright
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s husband responds to Jan 6 hearing saying she was trying to stop riot

Ashli Babbitt’s husband has said that she was trying to stop the Capitol riot, echoing a new claim pushed by figures on the far-right. Speaking to right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the January 6 House Select Committee hearing later that night. “Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began. The 35-year-old Air Force Veteran was shot and killed by an officer as she and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Johnny Depp Still Facing Assault Lawsuit in Wake of Amber Heard Decision

Johnny Depp may be finished with his lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but he still has a major court case ahead of him this summer. The 59-year-old actor is due in court in July to answer an assault charge from movie location manager Greg "Rocky" Brooks. According to a report by Movie Web, Brooks alleges that Depp punched him in the face repeatedly while working together in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office

Move over Maverick, the dinosaurs have arrived to claim their throne. “Jurassic World: Dominion” took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Including earnings from international showings — the film opened in various markets last weekend — “Jurassic World: Dominion," released globally by Universal Pictures, has already grossed $389 million. And it’s just getting started. The hefty haul is yet another sign that the box office is continuing to rebound this summer. With the blockbuster successes of films like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,”...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

692K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy