Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Are Both ‘Heartbroken’ Amid Their Split—Here’s Why They Broke Up

It’s over. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup has us in our feels. A source close to the couple confirmed to People that the model and the Creed actor have broken up on June 4, 2022.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are still grasping their feelings amid the breakup. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” The source continued, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The two were first linked in November 2020 and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party on March 27. On June 6, 2022, another source told People the exact reason why the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey wanted to break up. Lori, 25, and Michael, 35, were not able to agree on what worked in their relationship. “ [She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future.” The source added, “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

When they first went public with their romance, Michael spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on December 1, 2021, about his relationship with Lori. “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he told the magazine.

He continued, “It takes a special person to deal with that. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me.” He added, “Yeah. I’m happy.”