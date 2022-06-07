ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers put LHP Brett Martin on COVID IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtG1O_0g3Gxigy00

The Texas Rangers put left-hander Brett Martin on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

Martin (0-4, 4.34 ERA) is tied for the team lead with 23 relief outings this season. Martin leads the Rangers with 155 relief appearances since the start of 2019.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled infielder Andy Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock. They also appointed RHP Josh Sborz as the 27th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader at Cleveland.

Ibanez is batting .216 with one home run and nine RBIs in 39 games with the Rangers this season. He was optioned to Round Rock on Sunday.

Sborz (0-0, 10.80) will be in his fourth stint with Texas this season. He has appeared in eight games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Josh Sborz
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Mvp#The Texas Rangers#Triple A Round Rock#Mvp#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy