By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 5 days ago
Mr. Robert Warren Haney, Jr. , age 71 of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

He was born on September 23, 1950 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Robert W. Haney, Sr. and Jimmie Grimes Haney.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.

Messages of condolences can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Robert Warren Haney, Jr.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qgrq3_0g3GxdHL00

Comments / 0

