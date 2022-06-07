ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t miss the chance to have your voice heard, voter says

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Yvonne Rodriguez made it back to her alma mater to vote at Cal State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid on Tuesday morning.

Surprised and disappointed with the lack of voters at the polls , Rodriguez said, “A lot of people complain but the way to make a real difference, though it might be small, is to get out and vote. We need people in office who share our views and can speak for us, and if that isn’t enough, then we write them a letter but the first step is here.”

According to Christian Anguino, a poll worker at CSULB, they had already seen about 50 in-person voters this morning. Yesterday they saw about 50 voters in total, dropping off their ballots but also voting in person.

See all of Long Beach’s voting locations (and other ways to cast your ballot) here .

