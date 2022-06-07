ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Bitten by Alligator in Sarasota County

By Read Shepherd
 5 days ago

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a man was bitten by an alligator outside a North Port motel early this morning, and suffered injuries to his leg.

Deputies say the man was walking outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel on South Tamiami Trail just after 12:30 this morning. He saw a dark figure moving along the path, and thought it was a dog. That's when the gator bit him, and ripped off a chunk of muscle tissue.

Paramedics quickly rushed the man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for his injuries. Current condition is not known.

A deputy was apparently able to corral the alligator before trappers got there. The gator was removed from the area.

photo: Getty Images

