ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Mayor Talks Mental Health At U.S. Conference Of Mayors

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSscL_0g3Gx5Y000
Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Conference of Mayors wrapped up in Reno,Nevada Monday and among the Florida mayors attending was Boca Raton's Scott Singer.

The President of the Florida League of Mayors says the highlight was a speech from the country's top doctor.

"We had a really particularly unique and dynamic presentation by the Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who gave a presentation on mental health and connectiveness."

The conference saw the creation of a new Task Force on Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Murthy spoke about the importance of increasing access to treatment and investing more in prevention.

Mayor Singer says that coming out of the pandemic, the nation as a whole is struggling with mental health issues.

We also asked the mayor about the city of Boca Raton's condo recertification ordinance that was passed in the wake of the deadly Surfside collapse.

The ordinance calls for buildings that are at least 30 years old to undergo automatic safety inspections, which mirrors recently passed state law. But the new Florida law also calls for condos within 3 miles of any coastline to undergo inspections at 25-years old.

Singer says the City Council will go line-for-line through the state requirements to see what may need to be tweaked.

Comments / 1

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida leads nation in COVID deaths, CDC data shows

Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida’s coronavirus death toll rose faster in the past week than any other state, though that increase was among the state’s smallest since the pandemic started. Federal data shows the state added 262 victims since the state Health Department’s last...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Health
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
KOLO TV Reno

Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at the increasing rent prices through the experience of one family man. He asked us not to share his identity so we’ll call him John Doe in this report. He says the management company at “The Bungalows at Sky...
RENO, NV
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Governor candidate Nikki Fried calls for massive effort to ‘change the culture of America when it comes to guns’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said Tuesday she’d like to see a massive effort to “change the culture of America when it comes to guns,” along the scale of the efforts that turned cigarette smoking into something that’s less glamorous — and thus less popular — than it was decades ago. “If you ask this newest generation about cigarette smoking, they respond with disgust. That’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
floridianpress.com

Fried to Veto Constitutional Carry Legislation in Florida if Elected Governor

Fort Lauderdale—During her “Lower Costs, Higher Standards” town hall meeting and press event at the Mt. Harmon AME Church, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was asked if she would veto Republican-led legislative to legalize Constitutional Carry in Florida if she to defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California mortgage relief: Property tax relief offered for eligible homeowners

LOS ANGELES - As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners. Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
flcourier.com

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 24 total counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed 15 more counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Mental Health Issues#Politics Local#Talks Mental Health#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: HOAs should take care with trees

Re: The Saturday, June 6 article on the removal of trees from the street in Valencia Bay: It's similar to a complaint I had in my community Cascade Lakes on Military Trail — the removal of beautiful, well-developed trees from the streets. The complaint is that the roots of these beautiful trees destroy the sidewalks is not true.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy