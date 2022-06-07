South Florida Mayor Talks Mental Health At U.S. Conference Of Mayors

Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Conference of Mayors wrapped up in Reno,Nevada Monday and among the Florida mayors attending was Boca Raton's Scott Singer.

The President of the Florida League of Mayors says the highlight was a speech from the country's top doctor.

"We had a really particularly unique and dynamic presentation by the Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who gave a presentation on mental health and connectiveness."

The conference saw the creation of a new Task Force on Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Murthy spoke about the importance of increasing access to treatment and investing more in prevention.

Mayor Singer says that coming out of the pandemic, the nation as a whole is struggling with mental health issues.

We also asked the mayor about the city of Boca Raton's condo recertification ordinance that was passed in the wake of the deadly Surfside collapse.

The ordinance calls for buildings that are at least 30 years old to undergo automatic safety inspections, which mirrors recently passed state law. But the new Florida law also calls for condos within 3 miles of any coastline to undergo inspections at 25-years old.

Singer says the City Council will go line-for-line through the state requirements to see what may need to be tweaked.