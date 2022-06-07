Cats Shot at Town 'N' Country Mobile Home Park

It would appear that somebody really doesn't like cats at one Town N Country mobile home park.

Five cats have been shot at the Three Lakes community off Sheldon Rd since April of last year, and three have died of their injuries.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay CEO Sherry Silk calls it a pattern. "I believe that someone in that trailer park knows something," Silk told News Channel 8 . "Sometimes you don't want to rat our your neighbors or you don't want to be a snitch. Put all of that aside, because these cats don't deserve that kind of treatment."

Silk says the Humane Society is offering a $25 hundred reward for information in the case.

photo: Getty Images