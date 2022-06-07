ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An On-Feet Look at the Adidas Crazy 1 ‘Metallic Silver’ Surfaced

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Another iteration of Kobe Bryant’s Adidas Crazy 1 sneaker is coming back soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @knowing_kicks on Instagram shared images of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Metallic Silver,” a bold colorway of the late great basketball legend’s signature shoe that debuted in 2000.

The Adidas Crazy 1 was conceptualized by Eirik Lund Nielsen and modeled after the Audi TT Roadster car. The shoe features a unique design on the upper, with Three Stripes branding at the midfoot of both sides while black accents appear on the sock liner and tongue. The underfoot is cushioned with an EVA foam midsole while a semi-translucent outsole sits underneath.

In addition to the aforementioned “Metallic Silver” makeup, product images of the “Sunshine” iteration of the Adidas Crazy 1 surfaced in February but the style has not yet to shelves since the shoe was revealed.

Although a first look at the re-issue of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Metallic Silver” was shared by @knowing_kicks on Instagram, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the brand.

In related Adidas news, three new Adidas Yeezy styles have been confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar to drop this week. The drops kick off tomorrow with the debut of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” arriving in full-family sizing. On Friday, Yeezy fans will be able to pick up the Yeezy Bsktbl Knit in the “Slate Azure” makeup followed by the release of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” on Saturday. All three styles will launch at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.

