ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What Hot Men’s Trends Will Prevail in Spring ’23? Execs from Saks, Bergdorf Goodman & More Weigh In

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rmfgz_0g3Gwp5g00

Click here to read the full article.

As a new season approaches, retailers have a lot on their minds.

From spiking inflation to ongoing supply chain challenges, the majority of businesses in our industry have been affected by at least one of these issues in the last year. While most are hopeful that the worst of rising costs and inventory delays are behind them, the persistence of these challenges is still top of mind going into a new season.

This month marks the beginning of the spring/summer 2023 market for the men’s industry . And as buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with a few men’s executives from top retailers to discuss their best-performing categories, what they expect to see trending for spring ’23, plus the brands to watch.

What are your top men’s categories right now?

Reginald Christian, men’s fashion market manager at Saks: “Sneakers are still performing well. Currently, low-top basketball sneakers and runners are our top-performing styles. We are seeing a 70/30 shift from sneakers to dress-casual footwear. Collaborations across the board are also performing well for us right now. The New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 550 sneakers were extremely successful. We continue to see low-top sneakers and runner-style sneakers from designers such as Dior, Gucci and Lanvin blow out.”

Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman: “The designer sneaker market is incredibly vibrant and robust for us. We are seeing a lot of interest in the different silhouettes. Runners are incredibly important right now, like Dior’s B25 and B29. Old-school interpretations of classic styles have also done well, like Dior’s monogram high-tops, as well as the basketball style sneaker from Prada. Slip-on styles and drivers have also been doing well.”

Justin Berkowitz, men’s fashion director at Bloomingdale’s: “We’re fortunate to have strength across the board in our men’s business. More polished sportswear, tailoring and dressier footwear categories are specifically performing incredibly well. We’re beginning to see more balance, which I think is being driven by social need. Our customer is looking for sneakers, but he also needs a loafer or a boot and a formal shoe. In true active, On Running remains very powerful. On the dressier side, our customer is opting for many different variations on the loafer, ranging from more simple styles for day to elegant velvet styles for evening formalwear.”

Federico Barassi, VP of menswear buying at Ssense: “Our top men’s categories this season are sweaters, outerwear, such as jackets and coats, and of course sneakers — both high- and low-top. Aside from the old-school styles from the brands, we can see brands such as Rick Owens, Common Projects and Axel Arigato performing strongly this season.”

What trends are you forecasting to see or continue into next spring?

Christian: “For spring ‘23, we hope to see new iterations of classic footwear being reworked; brands have found clever ways to update dress shoes, such as the loafer or Chelsea boot. The forward design approach makes soles chunkier, evolving the silhouette to feel more modern. We anticipate that the slide will continue to evolve into a more fashionable design silhouette, such as a mule or technical sandal, offering comfortability and functionality. We also expect to see more artisanal-inspired footwear that feels special, with designs focusing on futuristic and sustainable styles. And we hope to see more genderless colorways and sneakers that offer a normcore aesthetic pulling forward the ’90s sportswear trend that has resurfaced over the past few seasons.”

Pask: “We are seeing a lot of molded rubber, which is interesting because it gives sneakers a sculptural quality, as we saw in the new Versace Odissea sneaker and some of the new Balenciaga styles. This material allows for a lighter-weight shoe, so I’m curious to see what new technical material developments come this season. There has also been a return to occasion-based dressing, which has created more focus on the dress category, even in unexpected categories like dress sneakers, slip-ons and drivers. There is also an opportunity for dress sandals for spring, like Prada’s fisherman style and Ferragamo’s traditional strappy sandal.”

Berkowitz: “In footwear specifically, we expect to continue to see sneakers get a bit more streamlined in terms of silhouette, the evolution of clogs, mules and sandals, and finally, the continued resurgence of dress and formal footwear.”

Barassi: “We will continue to see a strong ‘70s aesthetic on the runways for spring ’23, but with a summer twist, fit for the warmer days. Currently, we can see this trend in collections from brands such as Gucci and Wales Bonner. We can also expect to see an ongoing trend of skater shoes, which we can already see at brands like Lanvin.”

What are the brands to watch for this upcoming show season?

Christian: “We are looking forward to seeing Prada’s and Balenciaga’s latest footwear collections. They always find creative and relevant ways to drive footwear design forward. We are always eager to see the Adidas collaborations.”

Berkowitz: “It’s an exciting season of change at some of the houses based in Milan. I’m looking forward to seeing the new vision at Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis, at Off White by Ib Kamara, at Bally by Rhuigi Villaseñor, and at Corneliani by Paul Surridge.”

Barassi: “A brand to watch this season is Y/Project, as they will be launching their second Jean Paul Gaultier installment. We are also very excited to see brands like Aaron Esh and Simone Rocha.”

Which brands are on the rise and should be on our radar?

Christian: “Amiri has been rising positively and expanding its assortment to offer more dress-casual shoes while also making smart updates to its sneaker offering. Brunello Cucinelli’s footwear has also shown strong developments to offer more dress-casual footwear that appeals to the guy who is seeking an office-to-dinner shoe. Sunni Sunni , the genderless footwear brand, should also be on your radar. We have seen an incredible reaction to their innovative, timeless designs.”

Barassi: “EGONlab is a must watch for the spring ’23 season, as we see performance consistently on the rise. We’re also looking forward to seeing what JW Anderson and Marni will be doing next as they consistently keep us surprised and excited with every collection.”

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist. She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Steps Out in New York in Ultra-Normcore Sneakers and Socks

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes is on her way in moody colors for the summer. Spotted out in SoHo in New York on Friday, the actress wore a light dress and sneakers to create a casual and playful look, with darker shades at its root. Holmes wore a gray floral-print tiered summer dress with thin straps. The lightness of the fabric worked for the hotter temperatures, as does the dress’s loose tiered shape, which ends a little bit below her knees. The floral print across her dress blends in with the shaded color, the outline of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Goes Tropical in Sheer Palm Tree Dress and Cowboy Boots in Portugal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa knows how to travel in style. The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday while exploring Portugal. In her series of photos, Lipa wore a breezy white-and-orange mini dress covered in a palm tree print. The dress featured a halter V-neckline, side cutout and an an ankle-length tie. In another photo in the carousel, Lipa showed off the backside of the piece, revealing an exposed upper back. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saks#Design#Neiman Marcus
Footwear News

New Balance Is Suing Steve Madden Over Alleged Copycat Shoes

Click here to read the full article. New Balance is coming after Steve Madden for allegedly copying one of its iconic designs. In a complaint filed in a Massachusetts District Court on Tuesday, New Balance claimed that Steve Madden deliberately copied its 327 sneaker model with the launch of the fashion brand’s “Chasen” shoe model. According to New Balance, Steve Madden’s infringing sneaker was designed “specifically to capitalize on and free-ride off of the success that New Balance had achieved with its 327 model.” The infringing shoe in question, New Balance alleges, “traded off of New Balance’s design, goodwill and reputation.” New Balance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Edgy Spin On Dramatic Ruffled Elizabethan Gown With 6-Inch Leather Heels in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra knows how to step out in style. The actress made a stunning appearance at a Bulgari event in Paris on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” star was recently announced as one of the four new ambassadors for the jewelry brand as well as, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Chopra was spotted out in a black and white gown by Robert Wun. Styled by Law Roach, the show-stopping number featured a form-fitting black central dress. The eye-catching element came from the oversized white ruffled embellishment that fanned behind her neck and appeared along the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Brings the Glam in Dramatic Ombré Ruffled Gown For AFI Life Achievement Awards with Blake Shelton

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani was the belle of the ball at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Luxurious” singer was joined on the red carpet with her husband Blake Shelton. The star-studded affair honored beloved screen legend Julie Andrews, who known for her iconic roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Marry Poppins.” Stefani looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that had firm straps and a plunging scooped neckline. The striking statement of her outfit came...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B x Reebok Get ‘Enchanted’ in New Collab With Bold Sneaker Colors & Reworked Styles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up on another collaboration. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker confirmed the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with the brand. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The two-part...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Footwear News

Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Friday

Click here to read the full article. Stocks took a major hit on Friday after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices in May. Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a big sell off on Friday. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 800...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Whimsically Elevates White Shirtdress with Rainbow Bag and Disco Ball Mules

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Melissa McCarthy brought her optimistic style to New York City for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress stepped out of her hotel in a white shirtdress. The long-sleeved number featured a maxi-length skirt and sharp pointed collar. Cinching the piece was a white leather Valentino belt, which included a gleaming gold “V” buckle. McCarthy’s look was complete with a top-handle clutch covered in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Halle Berry Makes a Chic Return to Hometown in Cropped Turtleneck & Ankle Boots With Property Brothers on HGTV’s ‘Celeb IOU’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Halle Berry was uber-chic while promoting a new episode of HGTV’s, “Celeb IOU.” The iconic actress surprised her 5th grade teacher and lifelong mentor Yvonne. The reality television series follows brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Back ’90s Elegance in Vintage Patchwork Gown and Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya gave a vintage gown new life while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City. Arriving on the red carpet at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, the “Euphoria” star — who’s also one of the 2022 honorees — posed in a Bob Mackie gown, hailing from the American designer’s Fall 1998 collection. The sharp couture piece featured a pointed bodice with a deep neckline, as well as color-blocked paneling in emerald, turquoise and teal velvet and silk faille for a patchwork effect. Completing Zendaya’s ensemble, styled by Law Roach, were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Cut-Out Gown With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Britney Spears Wedding

Click here to read the full article. The stars aligned for Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari’s wedding, which took place at their Thousand Oaks estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton all showed up to watch the pop icon say, “I do.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Hilton brought the glam to the occasion. The multi-hyphenate socialite came dressed for the happily-ever-after theme in a sparkling black dress that gave major “Stars Are Blind” vibes. The glittery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ronnie Fieg Teases Upcoming New Balance 990v4 Collab

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ronnie Fieg has another must-have New Balance sneaker collaboration coming soon. The Kith founder shared images of his forthcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 990v4 collab on Instagram yesterday, a color scheme that appears to be inspired by the Japanese label United Arrows and Sons’ and the Boston-based sportswear brand’s acclaimed New Balance 997.5 collab that debuted in 2009. According to the Instagram caption, the shoe will be part of Kith’s 10-year anniversary...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Goes Galactic in Colorful Mesh Top With Sparkling Skirt & Neon Wrap-Around Heels at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer burst in color at the Los Angeles premiere of “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old actress plays Izzy Hawthorne in the “Toy Story” spinoff, which follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. The Disney Pixar movie also stars Chris Evans and will officially hit theaters on June 17. Palmer pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for the star-studded premiere. The “True Jackson, VP” alum stepped onto the scene in a multicolored mesh top. To turn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Elegant Sheer Dress Gets Sparkling Boost With Towering Block Heel Sandals at the ‘Halftime’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It might seem unfeasible to look both covered-up and unclothed at once, but if anyone can make the impossible possible, it’s Jennifer Lopez. The world renowned pop icon and multi-hyphenate superstar had all eyes on her as she arrived at the world premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime” during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday night. The film follows the career of the Latin entertainer with a heavy focus on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Models Ankle Cleavage Leggings With Body-Lengthening Effects & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Victoria Beckham shared her latest fashionable mirror selfie on social media, directly from London. In a new mirror selfie shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl struck a pose with a hand on her shoulder while in the bathroom at The River Cafe in London. The snapshot highlighted her new VB Body line, a shape wear collection that runs from sizes XS-XXL. Beckham’s outfit of choice was a pair of slim-fitting black leggings with lightly flared hems and front slits for greater movement, adding that they make legs look “super long.” For an effortless twist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Dance Together in Stylish Outfits For America’s Got Talent Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara shook it off in sparkles in front of an “America’s Got Talent” banner on Instagram. Klum posted a boomerang video on Instagram of the pair dancing in style. The America’s Got Talent judges mirrored each other shaking their hips in sequin ensembles. Vergara slipped into a jumpsuit that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a jewel encrusted top. The bottom half of the one piece featured black wide leg...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Footwear News

131K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy