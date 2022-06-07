ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Gray Man’: New Clip Shows Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas in Heavy Combat

By Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

A grenade, a knife, mace, multiple guns and rifles and a tranquilizer all made appearances in a new clip of “ The Gray Man ,” Netflix’s upcoming action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans that is based on the 2009 novel. The clip debuted as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

In the clip, CIA mercenary Court Gentry (Gosling) and Lloyd Hansen (Evans) go head-to-head in a confrontation that takes place in the midst of Gentry’s attempts to outrun Hansen. After Gentry beats up more than a few men in tactical gear, Hansen sprays him with mace before pinning him up against a wall and saying, “Hey, sunshine.” After Hansen asks, “Where’s the drive,” referring to Gentry’s collection of dark agency secrets, Gentry drops a grenade on the ground and jumps out of a window.

Outside, as he’s walking away from the scene, Hansen appears behind him and fires two warning shots before saying, “Nice try, pumpkin.” Before he can do much else, though, Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) shoots him with a tranquilizer gun and beckons Gentry to come with her.

“The Gray Man,” directed by the Russo Brothers (“The Lost City”), is the most expensive movie to ever be made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million. It will see a limited release in theaters on July 15 before debuting on the streamer on July 22. The film also stars Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill and Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy. Joe Russo co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and the film is produced by AGBO and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

