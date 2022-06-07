ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Food Truck Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken To Texas For One Weekend Only

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQUPT_0g3GwcrT00
Photo: Getty Images

One food truck is bringing the heat to Dallas this weekend with the taste of Nashville hot chicken.

News AZI reported that Trailer Birds Hot Chicken will be at the city's most anticipated food festival from June 10th until June 12th. Taste of Dallas is celebrating its 36th year with new attractions that will highlight the culinary talents of several food vendors.

Trailer Birds will be serving up some seriously delicious dishes, including Nashville Hot Tots. The tots feature the food truck's Nashville hot chicken, jalapeño cheese sauce, and house-made ranch. You can also indulge in Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, and hand-cut fries . The spicy dishes are available for delivery or pickup.

And don't forget to make a stop at the food truck's photobooth!

Click here to learn more about Trailer Birds Hot Chicken.

Click here to learn more about Taste of Dallas food festival.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
chainstoreage.com

Texas taco chain expands nationwide with a scaled-down store footprint

A taco shop that opened its first store near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth will soon open in its 19th state with a four-store deal signed in Utah. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves a Baja-style menu that includes spicy pork and mahi tacos along with beer and “Fuzzyritas” from the bar. The deal it signed with franchisee John Cassity in Utah will place its corporate-owned and franchised store total above 150.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Cute, Little Happy Home Just Hit The Market

Do I always start these with “look at this little cutie?” Can I? Taking a poll. Leave your answers in the comments!! But seriously, look at this little cutie!! It’s across the street from Mockingbird Elementary — which is adorable. It’s also super close to Lower Greenville, Tietze Park and everything Mockingbird, the street, has to offer. It’s listed for just under $700,000, which feels like a steal for the location. It’s updated, but there’s still room to make it your own.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Chicken Tenders#Food Festival#Food Drink#Trailer Birds Hot Chicken#Nashville Hot Tots
KTBS

Body found by Texarkana mowing crew

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon by a city mowing crew. Police have not said if the body was male or female. It was found along Swampoodle Creek, which is just north of New Boston Road. The body was sent to Dallas,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eparisextra.com

Woman dead after accident on Loop 286

A 58-year-old female, from Greenville, Texas, riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike, entered the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 from a private drive and lost control. A woman is dead after an accident on Loop 286 on Tuesday. Paris Police responded to a fatality accident in the 2800 block...
GREENVILLE, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas 19-year-old accused of robbing 6 businesses in 60 minutes

DALLAS - Dallas police say a 19-year-old was arrested for holding up six businesses in less than an hour, hugged his first victim and apologized. Police say Joshua Mora would go on to rob five more Northeast Dallas businesses. One of the victims who was held at gunpoint snapped photos...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy