ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

IRS warns scammers still using pandemic to steal Americans’ money, identities

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3GFf_0g3GwPKu00
Tweet

The IRS warned Tuesday that potential scammers are still using various types of pandemic-related scams to steal money and identity from U.S. citizens.

The IRS in March said its investigators had uncovered more than $1.8 billion in fraudulent activity related to federal COVID-19 stimulus funds. And a tsunami of fraudulent unemployment claims have cost states and the federal government tens of billions of dollars.

In a statement on Monday, IRS noted that scammers are sometimes using fake job offers and stimulus checks to gain access to victims’ information to file false unemployment claims or tax returns.

“Scammers continue using the pandemic as a device to scare or confuse potential victims into handing over their hard-earned money or personal information,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “I urge everyone to be leery of suspicious calls, texts and emails promising benefits that don’t exist.”

“Any text messages, random incoming phone calls or emails inquiring about bank account information, requesting recipients to click a link or verify data should be considered suspicious and deleted without opening,” the agency said. “This includes not just stimulus payments, but tax refunds and other common issues.”

The agency also said criminals are using the promise of pandemic Economic Impact Payments (EIP) to target individuals. It noted that criminals also use fake charity schemes to steal information from would-be donors.

“Caution and awareness are our best lines of defense against these criminals,” Rettig added Tuesday. “Everyone should verify information on a trusted government website, such as IRS.gov.”

Individuals that missed out on their COVID-19 stimulus payments or got less than the full amount are eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit for their 2020 or 2021 federal tax returns, the agency noted.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Economic Stimulus#Scammers#Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
The US Sun

My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account – I told them the error & put it in my savings – is it legally mine?

FREE money can be tempting. Earlier this month, writer and finance expert Quentin Fottrell received an interesting question regarding the legality of banking errors. The question was from someone going by the pseudonym, Concerned Depositor. They shared that while at the bank, they deposited a check into their checking account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Four reasons your tax refund is late

If you are still waiting on your tax refund, you’re not alone. The IRS is backed up an 9.6 million returns are still waiting to be processed. Simple mistakes happen, but it can delay your return. Some of the most common errors are related to the Recovery Rebate or child tax credit because there were major changes to them in 2021. Find more information here.
INCOME TAX
NotYourBonnie

Hackers Stole Woman's $26,000 Life Savings. Two Months Later, Citibank Still Won't Honor Responsibility To Refund It

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 via WikiCommons. It's the kind of nightmare most will only read about, but for Jacqueline Berman of NY, it's actually happening. Over a month ago, her phone was hacked. While she handled the issue with T.Mobile quickly, her bank info ended up being compromised and a hacker was able to get into her Citibank account to assign a new payee.
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy