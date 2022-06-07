ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig in Apple Comedy Series ‘Mrs. American Pie’

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOlEp_0g3GwIP300

Click here to read the full article.

Carol Burnett has joined the cast of the Apple comedy series “ Mrs. American Pie ,” Variety has learned.

Burnett joins previously announced series lead Kristen Wiig in the show, along with cast members Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin.

The 10-episode comedy follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society in the early 1970s. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Mrs. American Pie” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?”

Burnett will star as Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own.

Burnett is one of the most celebrated performers of modern times. She is perhaps best known for hosting the variety sketch series “The Carol Burnett Show” on CBS from 1967-1978, with the show winning 25 Emmy Awards throughout its run. Burnett is a six-time Emmy winner overall, most recently for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on “Mad About You.” She has also won seven Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Tony. She is a two-time Peabody Award winner as well as a recipient of both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

She is repped by ICM and Media Four.

“Mrs. American Pie” is based on the novel of the same name by Juliet McDaniel. Abe Sylvia created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Tate Taylor will direct and executive produce. Taylor and John Norris serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. The project was originally developed by Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Dern is also said to be eyeing a role in the series. The novel was optioned under a first-look deal with Boat Rocker. Katie O’Connell Marsh of Boat Rocker also executive produces.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CBS Mulls Replacing James Corden With Late-Night Panel Show After Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. When James Corden cuts ties with CBS’ “Late Late Show” next year, he may leave with more than people expected. CBS is considering replacing Corden’s distinct program with a multi-host panel, according to three people familiar with the matter, a sign of how late-night is changing as viewers sample the best of the programs via social media rather than watching them in their wee-hours’ time slot. Corden has decided to leave “The Late Late Show” in the spring of 2023.  A panel format could encompass a wide range of concepts, such as the news-roundtable...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

‘Sound of Music’ stars, who played von Trapp children, reunite to honor Julie Andrews at AFI’s tribute

The hills were alive with the sound of music from the von Trapp children again. On Thursday, Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, the former child stars who played the von Trapp children in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate the star’s decades-long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Janney
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Emily Mortimer
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Tate Taylor
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Jamie Foxx is a vampire-killing dad in Netflix’s Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is a dad, with a job and a passion. His job: cleaning pools. His passion: killing vampires. That’s the premise for Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Day Shift, where Foxx plays an LA-based father who hunts the undead creatures of the night when he’s not taking care of his daughter or maintaining pools in the San Fernando Valley.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Julie Andrews Reveals the Fate of Princess Diaries 3

Watch: Garry Marshall Talks "The Princess Diaries" in 2001. Julie Andrews is ready to wave goodbye to Queen Clarisse Renaldi for good. Though fans have been patiently waiting for a third Princess Diaries movie, the legendary actress believes the rumored royal follow-up will most likely never happen. "I think it...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Apple Comedy Series#Cbs
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy