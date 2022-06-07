Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (May 30-June 5)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week for May 30-June 5 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week for May 30-June 5 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, June 13th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

THIS WEEK’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

BASEBALL:

Donovan Chriss, De La Salle:

Chriss lifted the Spartans to a Division I championship batting 5-9 with two doubles, a walk, three RBIs, and three runs scored, and also tossing a three-hitter with only one earned run against Foothill (Pleasanton).

Jacob Woods, Monte Vista Christian:

Woods hit 6-11 with a triple, a double, and six RBIs, and pitched 10 innings without allowing an earned run to help guide the Mustangs to a Division V title.

Jarren Advincula, Archbishop Mitty:

Advincula helped lead the Monarchs to a Division II championship hitting 7-8 with a double, a walk, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Ryan Lee, Saint Francis (Mountain View):

Lee hit 6-10 with a walk, a home run, and four RBIs on the Lancers' run to the Division I finals.

Noah Peterson, Berean Christian:

Peterson went 4-5 with three walks and three RBIs in the first two rounds and also scored two runs to help the Eagles reach the Division V finals.

Jacob Hudson, Valley Christian:

Hudson hit 3-4 with four RBIs to lead the Warriors past Whitney (Rocklin) in the Division I quarterfinals

SOFTBALL:

Ava Hernandez, Big Valley Christian:

Hernandez led the Lions to a Division V championship batting 4-6 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, and three runs scored, and also holding opposing hitters to two earned runs in 12 innings.

Peja Goold, Lincoln (Stockton):

Goold dominated en-route to a Division II title, starting with a no-hitter against Pleasant Valley before going nine innings for a shutout against Central Catholic and seven innings with only three hits and one run allowed in the finals against Benicia. In total, she struck out 40 batters in 23 innings.

Kate Munnerlyn, Saint Francis (Mountain View):

Munnerlyn threw a three-hitter with two earned runs allowed against St. Francis (Sacramento), a three-hit shutout against Sheldon, and three more scoreless innings against Clovis to guide the Lancers to a Division I championship.

Claire Turner, Saint Francis (Mountain View):

Turner hit 4-9 with a homer and four RBIs, and scored a pair of runs.

Avery Jolley, Sutter:

Jolley helped power the Huskies to a Division III championship hitting 6-10 with a double and five RBIs.

Riley Wickum, Sutter:

Sutter held opponents to three earned runs in 21 innings and struck out 27 batters.

Sophia Asar, Los Altos:

Asar helped lead the Eagles to the Division V title game and a near-victory, giving up only three earned runs in 20 innings in the circle and also driving in three runs.

Kira Morris, Eureka:

Morris threw a complete game shutout against Hoopa Valley, and exploded for three home runs and seven RBIs in four at-bats in a 9-8 loss to Monterey.

Felesha LePenske, Dixon:

LePenske tossed a three-hit shutout with 11 K's and hit 3-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-0 Division IV quarterfinal victory against Woodland Christian.

Mia Traylor, Central:

Traylor steered the Grizzlies to a Division III finals appearance and nearly a title, allowing just two earned runs in 14.2 innings of work.

Randi Roelling, Central Catholic:

After throwing a three-hitter with only one run allowed against Aragon in the Division II quarterfinals, Roelling threw 8.2 scoreless innings before giving up a run in a 1-0 loss against Lincoln (Stockton). In total she struck out 32 batters in 15.2 innings, and also hit a two-run blast in the first game.