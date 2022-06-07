ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Braintree officers save woman suffering heart attack at movie theater

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Rdx9_0g3Gvctg00

BRAINTREE, Mass. — It was lights, camera, and a lot of action at a Braintree movie theater when officers saved a woman who was having a heart attack.

Officer Chris Horigan responded to the AMC Theater on June 4th for a report of what police initially thought was a woman choking. He arrived within minutes and found the woman unconscious on the floor of the theater and immediately began chest compressions.

Officer Horigan then asked responding Officer Mark Gibbons to bring him a medical kit because the woman didn’t have a pulse.

Multiple other officers, including Officer Matt Columbus and Sgt. Jenkins, heard the call and also responded. They brought an AED from their cruiser in an attempt to save the woman’s life. After applying the pads, the Officer Gibbons delivered a shock to the woman, who then regained her pulse. She was alert and talking to paramedics in the ambulance when she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Afterwards, the woman’s husband revealed she had thrown up 45 minutes earlier but wanted to stay and finish the movie. Responding medical personnel then determined that the woman wasn’t choking, but rather was suffering a heart attack.

Thanks to the officers quick response and teamwork, the woman is expected to be okay.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man charged with arson at Salem’s Satanic Temple calls his own actions ‘hate crime’

SALEM, Mass. — A Chelsea man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem Friday night. Police responded to a blaze on the front porch of the building at 64 Bridge St. and were unable to put the flames out with fire extinguishers. The Temple was evacuated, and the Salem Fire Department was able to contain the fire, police said.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Amc Theater#Braintree#Boston#The Amc Theater#Aed#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man killed in Methuen shooting on Saturday

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Methuen. Police say the male victim was shot early Saturday morning. The age of the victim and his name were not released. “At approximately 2:40 am, the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the...
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man drowns in New Hampshire pond

RINDGE, N.H. — Police are investigating a drowning in Rindge, N.H. Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to Pool Pond around 3 p.m. for a missing person believed to be in the water, New Hampshire State Police said. Investigators learned that earlier in the day, the man’s dog was found...
RINDGE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beachgoers save man from ocean off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Beachgoers are being credited with saving a man who was swept out to sea off Cape Cod Saturday afternoon. The rescue happened at Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said they were called to the beach at 3:16 p.m. for a possible shark...
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane crashes in Middleborough woods

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A pilot walked away from a small plane crash in Middleborough Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:14 p.m. in a wooded area near the bogs on Thomas Street, officials said. When first responders arrived, the pilot of the single-passenger ultralight plane was out of the aircraft and unharmed.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating deadly crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — One person was killed, and another injured following a multi-car crash in Dorchester overnight. It happened near Codman Square. A large section of Washington Street between Melville and Kenberma Road was blocked off for nearly seven hours as BPD pieced together evidence from the crash. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle blaze after fireworks display in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze near Blacks Creek in Quincy Saturday night, officials said. Crews responded to the fire after Quincy held its Flag Day celebration fireworks. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
QUINCY, MA
internewscast.com

Karen Read Accused of 2nd Degree Murder in John O’Keefe Case

A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted a woman on second-degree murder and other charges after her police officer boyfriend turned up dead in the snow earlier this year. The indictment, which was announced early Thursday evening by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, carries upgraded charges against Karen Read, now 42, of Mansfield. Read was initially arrested Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant issued by a district court judge in Stoughton. The new indictment accuses Read of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office wrote in a press release.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in crash involving dump truck on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, Mass. — A woman was killed when her car collided with a dump truck on Cape Cod. The crash happened around 9:48 a.m. Friday on Rt. 130 in Sandwich, police said. Police said a white 2016 Kia Soul was pulling out of Heritage Plaza when it collided with a 10-wheel dump truck. The driver of the Kia, a 66-year-old Sandwich woman, died from her injuries.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy