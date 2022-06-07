Braintree officers save woman suffering heart attack at movie theater

BRAINTREE, Mass. — It was lights, camera, and a lot of action at a Braintree movie theater when officers saved a woman who was having a heart attack.

Officer Chris Horigan responded to the AMC Theater on June 4th for a report of what police initially thought was a woman choking. He arrived within minutes and found the woman unconscious on the floor of the theater and immediately began chest compressions.

Officer Horigan then asked responding Officer Mark Gibbons to bring him a medical kit because the woman didn’t have a pulse.

Multiple other officers, including Officer Matt Columbus and Sgt. Jenkins, heard the call and also responded. They brought an AED from their cruiser in an attempt to save the woman’s life. After applying the pads, the Officer Gibbons delivered a shock to the woman, who then regained her pulse. She was alert and talking to paramedics in the ambulance when she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Afterwards, the woman’s husband revealed she had thrown up 45 minutes earlier but wanted to stay and finish the movie. Responding medical personnel then determined that the woman wasn’t choking, but rather was suffering a heart attack.

Thanks to the officers quick response and teamwork, the woman is expected to be okay.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group