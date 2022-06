DETROIT – The line of showers and thunderstorms has exited the area and is now moving away from us across Ontario. As of the time I am writing this (9 p.m.), there is a single small shower left in eastern Oakland County, moving southeast. Once that moves out, we’ll be done with rain for the remainder of the night (most of us already are), and we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows in the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) with a west wind at 2 to 5 mph.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO