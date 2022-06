A coalition of wild horse advocates this week once again condemned federal efforts to curtail the animals’ numbers in southwestern Wyoming. The final proposal released last month — but not yet formalized — by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would reduce the appropriate wild horse population across four herd management areas by roughly two-thirds, from an accepted range of 1,481–2,065 horses to between 464–836. The agency conducted its largest-ever gather in those management areas late last year, lowering their estimated population from 5,105 to 1,565.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO