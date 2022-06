ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the rarest species in the United States has hatched at Zoo Atlanta, and it’s the first time one of its kind has hatched here in 30 years. A critically endangered bog turtle hatched on May 21, 2022. The species, not hatched at the Zoo since 1992, is found only in the eastern U.S., including northeast Georgia. Bog turtles are the smallest turtles in North America, with fully-grown adults reaching weights of only just under 4 ounces. The hatchling has a shell (carapace) roughly the size of a quarter, according to ZA.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO