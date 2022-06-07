ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spiderhead’ Clip: Chris Hemsworth Puts On His Mad Scientist Lab Coat In New Netflix Film From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director

By Molly Cottee Tantum
 5 days ago

Marvel hero Chris Hemsworth puts away the cape and hammer and puts on his mad scientist persona for his next movie, “Spiderhead.” Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, a dubious scientist who tests experimental drugs on convicts at a remote prison. READ MORE: ‘Spiderhead’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth & Miles...

Marvel Taps Jake Schreier As Director For Their Secret ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie

Marvel‘s Phase 4 isn’t even close to being over yet, but that won’t stop the MCU machine from continuing to hum and turn. After all, there are movies projected for release in the 2030s that need to start development! All jokes aside, there’s big news on the Marvel front today, as the studio’s “Thunderbolts” movie, a total secret until right now, has found a director. And who may that be?
MOVIES
Chris Evans On Reprising Captain America Role: “It Would Be A Tall Order”

Yesterday, Deadline broke the news that Marvel had found their man to helm the upcoming “Thunderbolts” movie in Jake Schreier. And since the Thunderbolts team in the comics has a lot of characters affiliated with Captain America, it’s easy to speculate who might end up in the movie’s group. Of course, it’s also enticing to wonder if, with so many of Cap’s friends and foes in the group, Chris Evans would return to reprise his role as Steve Rogers.
MOVIES
‘Duke Nukem’: Legendary & ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team For Movie Based On Satirical Sci-Fi Action Video Game

Beginning with movies like “Mortal Kombat” and “Super Mario Bros,” video game projects have fascinated Hollywood since the ’90s. While the genre has been a mixed bag quality-wise, there’s an argument to be made there have been very few great movies ever based on a video game, but studios keep trying. Thankfully, despite the multiple flops, some releases have done well with audiences, including the “Resident Evil” franchise, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” and “Detective Pikachu.”
MOVIES
‘Lynch / Oz’ Review: Alexandre O. Philippe Curates A Deep Dive Into David Lynch’s ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Obsession [Tribeca]

“The Wizard of Oz” is the all-movie; in my film school days, professors would use King Vidor’s canon cornerstone as a teachable exemplar for just about everything, from the usage of color to the dream-logic of cinema to the mechanisms of Golden Age Hollywood manufacturing. The new documentary “Lynch / Oz” applies this lens as a way of seeing the works of David Lynch with greater clarity and understanding, and in doing so, draws on the seemingly infinite number of angles from which the foundational fantasy can be analyzed. More than the simple unpacking of visual references in the number-one superfan’s oeuvre, this compendium of video essays attempts to get under the skin of a cinema that does the same to its viewers, illustrating in digestible terms how every aspect of Dorothy’s odyssey out of Kansas has bled into the fabric of Lynch’s improbably disturbing tributes. A mite repetitive at nearly two hours, it’s still an edifying intermediate-level study compressing academic insight into personal reflection, and vice versa.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Scientist#New Yorker#Top Gun#Entertainment Weekly
‘Somewhere In Queens’ Review: Ray Romano’s Directorial Debut Is Pleasant If Forgettable [Tribeca]

Ray Romano is a good actor, and seems like a nice guy. These are the two primary takeaways from “Somewhere in Queens,” which the stand-up comedian, character actor, and sitcom star co-wrote, co-produced, directed, and starred in. That bit of muti-hyphenating isn’t as much of a stretch as the casual observer might think; he co-created and wrote several episodes of his post-“Raymond” series “Men of a Certain Age,” and has been spending some time on Scorsese’s sets, so the filmmaking here is confident and competent, if not particularly inspired.
MOVIES
Mission: Impossible 7’s Hayley Atwell Reveals Some Of The Stunts She’ll Do, Some Even ‘Handcuffed’ To Tom Cruise

To many movie and TV fans, Hayley Atwell is known as Peggy Carter, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest heroes. However, come next year, the fan-favorite actress will also be known as Grace in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Not much has been revealed about the mysterious character at this point but, based on BTS photos we’ve seen, it appears that the star is going to take part in a fair number of stunts. And lucky for us, she’s spilling a few details on the feats she’ll be performing, even hinting at one that sees her “handcuffed” to co-star Tom Cruise.
MOVIES
Natasha Lyonne: Directing ‘Is The Single-Minded Focus Of My Life At This Point’

One of Natasha Lyonne’s greatest qualities is she’s a talker. And, more importantly, unlike some other people who might ramble on for too long, she has a lot of incredible things to say. So, when we jumped on the phone last month to talk about the fantastic second season of “Russian Doll,” it became increasingly clear I was going to just sit back and listen. And, no, I’m not complaining.
CELEBRITIES
‘American Pain’ Clip: “We’re The Disneyland Of Pain Clinics” [Tribeca Exclusive]

The horrors of opioid addiction, greed, corporate interests, and the exploitation of the drug and patients are nothing new, and shows like “Dopesick” have done a great job of putting the epidemic in a great cultural, capitalistic and political context. But a new true-crime documentary, “American Pain” is showing one specific slice of the story that’s almost too unbelievable to believe.
FLORIDA STATE
‘American Dreamer’ Review: Peter Dinklage Can’t Save This Messy Comedic Drama [Tribeca]

“American Dreamer” is a mess of a movie, in which scenes of startling wit and emotional truth co-exist alongside entire subplots that are utterly inexplicable. It’s all over the damn place; its good ideas in near equal proportion to its bad ones, feeling less like a polished production than a filmed first draft, released as a rough assembly. As with most rough assemblies, there are gems buried in them. It’s a shame no one dug them out.
MOVIES
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 Teaser Suggests You Stop What’s Coming

“Stranger Things” just really loves its pastiche nostalgia. Season one felt like Amblin, the best of Steven Spielberg or “Goonies” with a sci-fi twist. Over the years, it’s morphed, and in this most recent iteration, the hit Netflix show seems to be taking its cues from ‘80s horror movies like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Hellraiser,” which makes sense given the entire cast is growing up.
TV SERIES
Netflix Shakeup Won’t Slow Down Content, Producers Say – Produced By

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s cutbacks have worried some in the industry that the content gold rush is ending. Producers at the “IP IQ” panel, sponsored by Deadline, at the Produced By conference, said there’s no need to worry. Girl From Plainville and The Dropout Executive Producer Liz Hannah, A&E Studios Head Barry Jossen, and UTA partner and Co-head of Media Rights Jason Richman said they don’t anticipate any slowdown in streamers needing content. “I haven’t felt any letup whatsoever, which I think just speaks to the demand being high,” Richman said. “There’s a lot of musical chairs...
NFL
‘Of Medicine and Miracles’ Clip: Academy Award-Winner Ross Kauffman Follows The Story Of Cancer Pioneers & Survivors [Tribeca Exclusive]

This weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival, Academy Award-winning documentarian Ross Kauffman (“Born Into Brothels”) debuts his newest documentary, “Of Medicine and Miracles,” to the world. The film tells parallel stories of an incredibly resilient child battling a rare form of leukemia and the researcher who pioneered her treatment.
MOVIES
‘Underground Railroad,’ ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ & ‘Summer of Soul’ Round Out 2022 Peabody Award Winners

The Peabody Awards finished announcing its 82nd class of winners this morning and you could argue it saved the best for last. Joining previous winners “Hacks,” “Dopesick,” “Sort Of” and “Reservation Dogs” were Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad,” the celebrated Netflix special “Bo Burnham: Inside” and the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” among others. Intriguingly, in its third year of virtual presentations, it was somewhat odd that Bo Burnham did not participate.
MOVIES

