Several challenges come with regularly writing and commenting on Wyoming politics. First, it is a challenge to keep from repeating yourself too much. Real problems are not usually solved overnight, so when I write about what I believe are important issues, I am often tempted to return to the same subjects. Another challenge is that – with the space limitations associated with writing a regular column – it is difficult to achieve a sufficient level of nuance. Broad generalities are easier to get across, while details are often the necessary casualties of writing about big issues.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO