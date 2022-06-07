ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods to miss US Open to give body time to recover, ‘be ready to play’ The Open in July

By Vita Walton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger wood He withdrew from next week’s US Open, giving his body more time to heal and get stronger, as he still plans to play at the 150th Open in St Andrews in Scotland in July. Woods, 46, announced that he will not play in the US Open,...

The Independent

Andy Murray LIVE: Stuttgart Open final result and updates after Matteo Berrettini triumphs

Andy Murray faces Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open this afternoon as the Scot targets a first grass-court title for six years and continues his preparation for Wimbledon.Murray notched an impressive quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week before downing Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Saturday and now takes on Berrettini in search of his 47th career title and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016.Tsitsipas was the No 1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world for six years. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable this week and...
TENNIS

