Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Science Center reveals 2 projects to expand, create tourism appeal

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro Science Center is revealing details of two projects “designed to position Greensboro at the forefront of science-based tourism in North Carolina.”

According to a release, city leaders have agreed to allocate $20 million of the upcoming $70 million Greensboro Parks and Recreation Bond for what the Greensboro Science Center is calling the “gateway vision.”

“With the enormous attendance success sparked by Revolution Ridge, it has become abundantly clear that GSC members, local citizens, donors, and hundreds of thousands of tourists now expect us to generate big ideas and build even bolder projects. Expedition Rainforest and the ARCC are not only bold ideas, they will transform Greensboro’s role in science education, tourism, and species conservation at state and global levels,” said GSC CEO Glenn Dobrogosz.

The release says that “Expedition Rainforest,” an interconnected biodome complex, “will offer students, families and tourists an immersive, under the dome journey into our planet’s most diverse ecosystem.”

Guests will be able to have up-close encounters with sloth, toucans, clouded leopards, caiman, capybara and even more.

The GSC’s Wiseman Aquarium was NC’s first-ever inland aquarium and GSC intends to build upon that legacy with The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex. It will provide students, families, guests, and universities with conservation and research in a unique “Ocean Lab.”

Guests will be able to explore the ARCC and talk with aquarists, biologists, and veterinarians as they work.

“As I reflect back on the past 19 years and the many times we were told that Greensboro could never support building an aquarium or an expanded science museum or zoo, I am incredibly proud that we stayed true to our original mission and vision. Greensboro’s bright future will be built around leaders and organizations that ‘think big,’ innovate and follow-through,” Dobrogosz says.

