TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO