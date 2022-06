With the Summer heat now in full swing, Nike is dishing out more and more Air Prestos, dressing up the “T-Shirt For Your Feet” in a wide assortment of different colors. Here, the shoe plays around with three bold hues, balancing them out with a black-dominant upper and white midsole. Then, reds come in along many a different fixture, accenting the lining, rear outsole, eyelets, and the contrast stitching across the instep. Blues cool things down along the cage, going as far to mask the logo along the heel, whose hot pink shade sits uninhibited via the forefoot’s embroidered Swoosh and the tongue’s branded emblem.

