West Valley's Priscilla Rose Band to perform in Peoria

West Valley combo The Priscilla Rose Band will bring their classic rock and pop catalog to Peoria this month.

The band features Glendale resident Priscilla Pinches (keyboard and vocals), Goodyear resident Ray Carter (bass and vocals), Sun City resident Rich La Rose (guitar and vocals), and Peoria resident Gordie Robell (drums and saxophone). The foursome will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Chef Peters Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria.

“We’re very excited about Gordie Robell joining us, on drums and saxophone,” La Rose stated. “Sometimes, he plays them both at the same time! He’ll work the bass drum and hi hat with his feet, while he plays his sax.”