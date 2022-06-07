ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Post Malone is just living his best shirtless life in 'Insane' music video

By Maia Kedem
You know the track is fire, when the music video is just you boppin’ by the pool. Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated new album, Twelve Carat Toothache , Post Malone is out here just living his best shirtless life in a brand new music video for “Insane.”

The single's visual shows Posty posted up poolside, dressed in nothing but a pair of trousers, and his tattoos on full display. Clearly feeling himself, he goofs and dances around, while taking puffs from a cigarette, and sips of beer.

“Goin’ bats— in the backseat, Range / She was classy, now she nasty, hey / Yeah, I’m a bastard, I’m a bastard, hey / Don’t believe me? You can ask her,” he flows in the catchy chorus. And cheekily raps, “I got 20, 30 strippers in the Sprinter van / It’s a little cramped to try to teach me how to dance.”

NGL, our first thought was uhh what are we watching? , but also it’s kind of a vibe. Posty just out here livin’.

Watch the music video for “Insane” below.

