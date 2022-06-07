ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fargo man killed in car-semi crash in Mahnomen County, victim identified

By Paul Jurgens
 4 days ago

Related
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Barnes County fatal crash

A 51-year old Finley (ND) man was killed when his motorcycle hit a semi in Barnes County Friday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Dustin Miraldi was heading east on Highway 26 shortly before 8:00 p.m. when he lost control. The bike overturned sliding into the westbound lane striking the truck head on. The NDHP says Miraldi was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fargo#Mahnomen#White Earth Police#Mahnomen Fire Rescue
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor hurt in traffic crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo. A business associate of Michael Borgie said Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She said he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries but said he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.
FARGO, ND
knsiradio.com

Man Dies After Falling From a Pontoon

(KNSI) — A 20-year-old man is dead after falling off a pontoon in Becker County. The sheriff’s office water patrol was already on Big Detroit Lake when the call came in at about 5:40 Monday afternoon. The dive team searched for the unnamed victim for several hours before he was found.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged with fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically, and not pulling...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 20-Year-Old Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon In Big Detroit Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man is dead after he jumped off a pontoon in Big Detroit Lake and began struggling to swim, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, officers were dispatched to the report of a person who jumped off a pontoon and did not resurface. After an extensive search involving multiple agencies, the victim was found at 8:48 p.m. in approximately 29 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as Jette Frandson. According to the sheriff’s office, Frandson was with several other friends when he jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson, who was struggling to swim. “All three friends stated they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson with the attempts unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said. “Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.” The incident remains under investigation.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -On Friday, June 10 at 2:28 p.m., Fargo PD took a report of criminal mischief. A driver in a Kia Optima claimed he had stopped at a red light at 25th St. N. and a pickup was directly in front of him. When the light turned green, the pickup didn’t move, so the driver of the Kia Optima honked his horn to get his attention. The pickup still didn’t move, so the Kia Optima drove around the truck to turn right on 25th St. N.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Officers Respond to ‘Boat Rage’ Incident on Toad Lake

TOAD LAKE (KDLM) – Officers were called to Toad Lake on Tuesday for a ‘boat rage’ incident. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a person spraying for aquatic invasive vegetation with the Minnesota DNR was approached by a male boater. The man used aggressive language to try to force the man working to leave.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead police arrest robbery suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police arrest a man they say committed a robbery saying he had a gun. Officers responded near Horizon Middle School around 5:30 Thursday for a disturbance. A 911 caller said they met with a man who took money from them and threatened to shoot the victim. The man fled on a bike and no one was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Fire damages greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Firefighters from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor will not be cited following I-94 crash

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie will not be cited for a collision on I-94 in Fargo early Thursday. State Patrol Sgt. Adam Malafa says Borgie struck a DOT sign with his pickup on I-94 at 45th Street S shortly before 6:30 a.m. He says Borgie suffered minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Van Driver Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Crashing Into Semi

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

