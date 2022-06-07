ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Criminal group making large purchases with stolen credit cards in the South, FBI says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Den Herder
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400aqo_0g3GsD8G00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – A criminal group operating in the South is making large purchases with stolen credit cards and then hiring unsuspecting people online to transport the merchandise, according to the FBI’s Charlotte Division.

So far this year, the group has used stolen credit cards to make purchases at more than 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, said Shelley Lynch, public affairs specialist with FBI Charlotte Division.

“The main red flag of it is that they’re calling over the phone and just giving a credit card number. So since businesses are not seeing these people in person and they can’t verify that that credit card belongs to that person by verifying that I.D.,” she said.

In the scheme, tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores have been scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

As gas cost spikes, how do warehouse clubs keep prices down?

“They’re posting job sites online and they are hiring people to drive to these businesses, pick up these large purchases, sometimes transfer them to other states, and then they’re paying them with a cash app. And the people who are driving and picking these up, these items don’t even know that they have picked up items that weren’t paid for properly and legally,” she said.

Before the credit card transaction is flagged as fraudulent, the group pays someone to pick it up and take it to another state to be resold, she said.

Days later, the victimized businesses learn the sales were fraudulent, she said.

“In each case, we believe the same group of criminals are using stolen credit cards. They’re calling over the phone to different types of businesses that typically will sell like large ticket items — so high ticket items. And they will make a large purchase and then hire someone to go pick up that purchase before the businesses realize that the credit card numbers are stolen,” said Lynch.

The thieves are hiring people to transport the stolen goods across state lines with large utility trailers and trucks.

In addition to businesses being targeted, individuals who have credit card numbers stolen are seeing large purchases on their bills. Typically, they can work with their own credit card company to get that reversed, she said.

Another red flag, according to Lynch, is if someone is trying to hire you for a transportation job that sounds too good to be true or strange, it could be the criminal group, she said.

New turn in cyclist love triangle: Murder suspect spotted

“Some of the things that are kind of odd about [the transportation] jobs, the job ad [posted by thieves] specifically, is that they’re asking these folks to go and either rent a box truck so that they can go get a large shipment of items,” she said. “They’re asking them in some cases to use their own vehicles, and so that is another kind of red flag that it doesn’t seem like maybe it’s necessarily a legitimate job.”

The FBI is warning businesses about this scheme because, at this point, it’s already been seen more than a hundred times across eight states in just a few months, she said.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Florida State
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
kttn.com

Osteopathic physician pleads guilty to illegally prescribing drug in Missouri

An osteopathic physician from Collinsville, Illinois pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday and admitted illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a health care matter.
MISSOURI STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Credit Card#Murder#Fraud#Fbi Charlotte Division
Morning Sun

Attorney General: Facebook warning post is fake

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is clarifying a Facebook post circulating online that claims to be from the office is not from the Department of Attorney General. The post was shared last week and has received thousands of comments and shares. A reporter for checkyourfact.com reached out...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
thecentersquare.com

74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

(The Center Square) – A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to have violated the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBC.com

Report: Indiana Could Have Summer Blackouts

STATEWIDE–If you want to stay at home more, you could be dealing with summer blackouts in Indiana. A report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) shows the power grid faces a risk of disruption from a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain problems.
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Northern Kentucky truck driver says high gas prices may force him into new career

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gas higher than $5.00 a gallon is enough to put a hurt on the wallet of any average person filling up at the pump. Driving hundreds of miles a day and burning through hundreds of gallons of gas with prices the way they are is a different story entirely. One truck driver in Northern Kentucky explained how he’s getting through the tough times, and how his struggles are probably affecting the average person’s wallet as well.
FLORENCE, KY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy