ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Prey’: Intense New Trailer Brings Back the Predator in Ferocious, Deadly Fashion

By Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s hunter vs. hunter in the new trailer for “ Prey .”

From 20th Century Studios, the newest installment in the “ Predator ” saga features a face-off between the alien super-hunter and the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Throughout the two-minute trailer, viewers get to see the Predator in full apex-hunter mode, murdering bears with ease, showing off its skilled hand-to-hand combat and invisibly chasing down human prey through a field.

“Prey” is set to follow the story of a young Comanche woman, Naru, played by Amber Midthunder. The vicious and deadly warrior sets out to protect her people from the horrifying killing machine, vowing that she can kill the creature. Of course, that task is easier said than done. Nevertheless, Naru must use wit and intense skill to stand a chance against the ancient alien being.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg of “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Boys,” the filmmakers behind “Prey” aimed to create an accurate portrayal of the Comanche. The film thus features numerous Native American identities in front of and behind the camera, including Native Comanche producer Jhane Myers and a cast made up almost entirely of Native and First Nations talent. Joining Midthunder is Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp and Julian Black Antelope. Dane DiLiegro plays the Predator.

“Prey” will mark the fifth solo film in the “Predator” series, the newest installment since 2018’s “The Predator.” The deadly monster has also been seen in two crossovers facing off against the “Alien” series’ Xenomorphs in “ AVP: Alien vs. Predator” and “AVPR: Aliens vs. Predator – Requiem.”

“Prey” is set to release directly on Hulu on Aug. 5. Watch the full trailer below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
MUSIC
Variety

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old. Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Demi Lovato Goes Grunge, Gets Real About Addiction and Rehab in Autobiographical ‘Skin of My Teeth’

Click here to read the full article. “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?” These are the brutally honest opening lines to Demi Lovato’s new single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which sees the Grammy-nominated singer embracing a pop-punk sound and opening up about their struggle with addiction. The guitar-heavy track, which bears some sonic resemblance to Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” gives a grunge twist to the new era of pop-punk that has bubbled up in recent years, with Lovato’s powerhouse vocals urgently conveying their most upfront lyricism yet. “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived but it...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Amber Midthunder
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
Variety

Peter Rice Sends Last Memo to Staff After Disney Ouster: ‘I Am Incredibly Sad’

Click here to read the full article. After being ousted from his post as Disney’s head of TV content, Peter Rice sent a final memo to staffers. The news came Thursday morning as a shock to the industry, including many at Disney. Rice is being replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden, who continues forward as one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives. Rice reportedly had no idea his firing was coming, and was told by CEO Bob Chapek Wednesday on a call that lasted less than seven minutes. Multiple sources say that Chapek ultimately decided Rice was not a fit for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Married After Five Years Together

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari officially tied the knot on Thursday night. Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the news to Variety, writing in a statement that he is “very ecstatic” about their nuptials. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way,” Cohen said. “I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.” People reported that the two wed in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. There were...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Predator#Prey#Bears#20th Century Studios#Native American#Native And First Nations
Variety

Judy Garland at 100: Still ‘The World’s Greatest Entertainer’

Click here to read the full article. Judy Garland, who would have turned 100 years old this week, wasn’t just billed as “the world’s greatest entertainer” – in her time, she really was. Garland was much more than just little Dorothy Gale from Kansas who once had an adventure in far-off Oz. She spent 45 of her 47 years in show business, eventually making 34 feature films and more than 200 radio appearances, releasing 80 singles and 12 albums, making 60 TV appearances (including 30 of her own shows), and doing 1,100 concerts. “She had the amazing ability to convey joy and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Release Video From Joint Album for Depp-Written ‘Hedy Lamarr’ Song

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have announced a joint album that’s on the way, after Beck unofficially put word of it out to a concert audience last week, and the pair are heralding it with a video that was released Thursday, for a Depp-penned original song, “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.” The homage to the screen siren Lamarr (who died in 2000 at age 85) is one of two songs written by Depp for the project, the other one being “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.” These freshly penned originals are the outliers on...
MUSIC
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross on the Difficulties and ‘Honor’ of Her Eight Years on ‘Black-ish’

Click here to read the full article. In 2008, after eight seasons in her breakout role as the star of “Girlfriends,” what Tracee Ellis Ross really wanted was to do it all over again. Fourteen years later, she has — and with more freedom than ever. As the 2022 Emmy campaigns ramp up, Ross reflected on the legacy of “Black-ish,” the ABC sitcom that she starred in as Dr. Rainbow Johnson from September 2014 until April. Like “Girlfriends,” the show ran for eight seasons, but “Black-ish” got the privilege of a proper goodbye. Viewers never got closure on the stories of Joan...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Josh Lucas will return to the ranch this November. The actor will return to hit drama series “Yellowstone” for Season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday. Lucas plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019. Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Bear Grylls Teams With Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh For Netflix Reality Special

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls has teamed up with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for interactive adventure reality special “Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.” Singh takes off on a date with nature, fending for himself and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia. Viewers get to pick the course of his escapades. The show is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Grylls and Delbert Shoopman’s The Natural Studios. It launches on Netflix on July...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Trump’s Truth Social Is Banning Users Who Post About Jan. 6 Hearings, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is “free from political discrimination,” has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key player. That’s according to several posts on Twitter by users who claimed Truth Social was censoring them. Reps for Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns and operates Truth Social, did not respond to a request for comment. Travis Allen, whose Twitter bio describes him as an information security...
POTUS
Variety

‘Menudo: Forever Young’ Releases Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The trailer for “Menudo: Forever Young,” the HBO Max docuseries about the titular Latin American boy band, has been released. Directed by filmmakers Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Ríos, the four-part docuseries follows the rise of Menudo, a Puerto Rican musical group formed in 1977 by producer Edgardo Díaz that became one of the most popular boy bands in history, selling 20 million records worldwide during the 1980s. The series chronicles the group’s meteoric rise in the ’80s, and the fall it suffered during the ’90s, after sexual abuse allegations against Díaz surfaced. Over...
MOVIES
Variety

The Shocking Disney Shakeup: Why Exactly Was Peter Rice Ousted?

Click here to read the full article. In an industry where many executives are quick to tout their own accomplishments, Peter Rice was known for turning down opportunities to take a public victory lap. The soft-spoken British executive, who was ousted on Wednesday from the top TV job at Disney, has a reputation for quietly cultivating relationships with producers and directors such as Baz Luhrmann and Danny Boyle. In the 2000s, he leveraged those ties to boost the performance of Fox Searchlight Pictures with hits such as “Moulin Rouge!” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” More often than not, Rice let the directors, producers...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Wonder Woman’s’ Josette Simon Joins Cast of ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Josette Simon (“Wonder Woman”) has joined the cast of “Tell That to the Winter Sea.” She joins Greta Bellamacina (“This Sceptred Isle”) and Amber Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) in the feature film, which explores female friendships. Jaclyn Bethany (“The Falling World”) is directing the film, which she co-wrote with Bellamacina. “Tell That to the Winter Sea” is the story of two women reconnecting the weekend before a wedding. Bride-to-be Jo (Bellamacina) invites an old friend – and first love – Scarlet (Anderson) to stay in a British country house shortly before Jo’s wedding. There the women re-visit...
MOVIES
Variety

Britney Spears’ First Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Her Wedding, Arrested by Police

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari was interrupted on Thursday by the pop star’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety. Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. to investigate a trespassing complaint, during which they made contact with Alexander. After running a records check, Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest for that offense. Deputies are still on scene investigating what occurred, and then will determine if additional charges will...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Variety

‘Aisha’ Review: Letitia Wright Shows Her Range in Irish Immigration Drama

Click here to read the full article. Lest you think America has a monopoly on byzantine immigration systems, “Aisha” is here with an unfortunate reminder that it does not. Following the eponymous young Nigerian woman (Letitia Wright) as she attempts to resettle in Ireland, writer-director Frank Berry’s drama of bureaucracy eschews histrionics in favor of a docudrama-like approach that’s all the more affecting for how authentic it feels. The result isn’t quite Kafka, but it’s closer than it should be. “Your English is good,” Aisha is told early on by a woman who doesn’t know that nearly everyone in Nigeria speaks...
IMMIGRATION
Variety

Netflix Drops ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Teaser With Red Light, Green Light Doll: ‘Join Us Once More for a Whole New Round’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released a brief teaser for the second season of its hit drama series “Squid Game,” along with a message from creator, writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk dispatching details on which characters are returning for the sophomore outing. “Red light… GREENLIGHT!” reads the message alongside the teaser, which features a brief animation of the gigantic animatronic doll that features heavily in the “Squid Game” pilot. Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022 “It took 12 years to bring the first season of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy