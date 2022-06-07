Dallas Cowboys announce full 2022 preseason schedule

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The NFL released the completed preseason schedules for all 32 teams on Tuesday, including the three-game slate for the Dallas Cowboys.

The league had previously announced all of the preseason matchups but had yet to assign dates and times for each game.

You can view the Cowboys' entire preseason schedule below, and see their regular season schedule here .

Week 1: @ Denver

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

TV: CBS 11

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20

Time: 9:00 p.m. CT

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

TV: CBS 11

Week 3: vs. Seattle

Date: Friday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

TV: CBS 11

*Home game in bold

Follow 105.3 The Fan on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to 105.3 The Fan via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play One-Oh-Five-Three-The-Fan’)