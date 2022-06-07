ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys announce full 2022 preseason schedule

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yODd_0g3GrpGj00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The NFL released the completed preseason schedules for all 32 teams on Tuesday, including the three-game slate for the Dallas Cowboys.

The league had previously announced all of the preseason matchups but had yet to assign dates and times for each game.

You can view the Cowboys' entire preseason schedule below, and see their regular season schedule here .

Week 1: @ Denver
Date: Saturday, Aug. 13
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
TV: CBS 11

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Saturday, Aug. 20
Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
TV: CBS 11

Week 3: vs. Seattle
Date: Friday, Aug. 26
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
TV: CBS 11

*Home game in bold

