ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Early voter turnout appears dismal with 15% of ballots cast

By Sareen Habeshian, Lauren Lyster
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx1pf_0g3GrnkV00

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in California and so far, early voting turnout has been dismal, data shows.

As of Monday, about 15% of the state’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to Political Data Intelligence . That’s down from roughly 34% around the same time in last year’s gubernatorial recall, and 18% at the same point before the 2018 midterms.

About 6% of those who have already voted are between 18-34 years old; 8% are between 35-49; 15% are 50-64; and 31% are 65 and older.

“It’s really disappointing and not entirely surprising,” said Jessica Levinson, law professor at Loyola Marymount University. “Their isn’t that big blockbuster race that is getting people to the polls.”

Map: 522 more vote centers open in L.A. County ahead of primary

Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection, but after winning the recall last year , the race appears to be shoo-in. In Los Angeles, the most high profile race is that for mayor to replace Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and waiting for confirmation of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to India.

There are 12 candidates on the ballot , with Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso leading the polls . About $33 million has been spent on advertising for L.A. mayor’s race, ad impact reports shows.

Still, fewer than 214,000 Angelenos had voted as of Sunday — that’s about 10% of all those registered. Anyone sitting it out to wait for the general election could miss the chance to vote for mayor at all.

“I don’t know that a lot of people are keying into the fact that if one person gets more than 50% of the people who show up to vote, that’s our next mayor,” Levinson said. “There will not be a runoff.”

Here’s who’s running for mayor of L.A.

Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here to find your nearest L.A. County vote center.

Angelenos can take advantage of the free rides offered by L.A. Metro from midnight until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to head to the polls and cast their ballots.

Everyone registered to vote has also received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be returned at any ballot drop-off box or returned by mail no later than Tuesday.

“I don’t think there’s been as much noise around this one,” L.A. voter Funto Tambe said, adding that despite missing any pre-election buzz, she does still plan to vote.

How the statement ‘F all politicians’ ended up in California’s voter guide

“We had a child a couple weeks ago and so voting was not top of mind,” Tambe said. “But we passed by a voting booth and a woman there was like, ‘Are you voting?’ We needed a reminder.”

Another L.A. resident says she has already voted.

“I did a drop-off ballot,” Syan Lunsford said, adding that she was perplexed by the low turnout given how easy California makes voting. “It’s so easy right? With the boxes and the mail.”

Another L.A. voter said she still plans to vote but understands the apathy among those who don’t, attributing it to burnout.

“I think everybody is really just kind of depressed at the state of the world and maybe feeling helpless and I guess sometimes voting just doesn’t really feel like you are doing all that much,” Elena Caretsky said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Man gets 7 years in prison for violent 7-Eleven outburst

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a violent outburst that took place at a 7-Eleven in February. Dennis Marrow, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order. On February 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m., […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 gang members convicted of racketeering

(BCN)– Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018. Both men faced three charges: engaging in racketeering […]
SOLEDAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
The Independent

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states

Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate races this fall, with many contests shaped by political fissures in both major parties and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump.With control of Congress in play, a string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right, and some rivals are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. In Iowa, several Democrats are jockeying for the chance to take on...
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Karen Bass
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
The Independent

AOC criticises Democrats’ refusal to use ‘Latinx’ despite divide over the term

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised other Democrats for their opposition to using the term “Latinx”, as many Democrats worry that using the term alienates voters. The democratic socialist congresswoman from New York spoke about the identity while speaking about her trip to Puerto Rico regarding her legislation to resolve the island’s status. She said she wanted to speak about it in light of Pride month and how people use the term “Latine” or “Latinx”.“People sometimes like to make a lot of drama over the term Latinx,” she said, but noted how some had used the “@” symbol to be more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Ballots#Voter Turnout
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for assaulting high school students in bathroom, police say

(BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School in April. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez. The arrest follows an investigation of an April […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in San Jose library shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have made two arrests after a shooting and stabbing in a San Jose library Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday. Raul Hernandez, 20 and of San Jose, and an unnamed 14-year-old San Jose resident, were arrested at a residence on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive yesterday and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre blames inflation on 'global challenges', insists Biden 'understands' the struggles of American families and points finger at Trump for leaving economy in 'crisis'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday morning blamed 'global challenges' including the invasion of Ukraine and pointed to the Trump administration for inflation and the state of the economy. Biden is under pressure to fix the highest inflation in 40 years and is calling it his top priority,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy