BTS' ‘Proof’ is packed with hits, and options for you to buy: See them all

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30te3N_0g3Grk6K00

BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary with an epic album release. Their new, anthology album, Proof, will be available June 10 and features some of the K-pop group’s biggest hits, solos from each member and unreleased tracks.

Adding to the excitement, the collection will be released in two editions: standard and compact.

The standard edition includes three CDs, a limited edition poster, four booklets (The Art of Proof, Photograph, Epilogue and Lyrics), a photocard set (with seven photos in total) and a random photocard and postcard (1 of 8).

The compact edition features a slightly different cover design and includes three CDs, a mini poster, custom booklet, random photocard (1 of 7), and postcard (1 of 8). It also insludes a fold-out discography guide.

Both the standard and compact version are available online at Amazon and Target.

In addition to the big release, BTS has revealed a new, live event taking place Monday (June 13). While details surrounding the event are still unclear, it is set to take place at 9PM KST and is sure to be centered around the new release.

