ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bob Myers gives impassioned defense of Steph Curry: 'It's so sad we have to defend him'

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU5y4_0g3GriKs00

For as illustrious of a career as Steph Curry has had, an NBA Finals MVP honor has eluded him.

And despite his impressive career resume – which includes dozens of honors from All-Star appearances to All-NBA teams – he continues to face criticism. Perhaps it’s fair to some degree if you squint, but it’s obviously indisputable that Curry has had a profound impact on the Warriors’ run of success.

It’s for that reason that Warriors general manager Bob Myers was fired up Tuesday morning during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast.” Presented with Curry’s playoff stats and the fact that he’s one of three players ever to average 25-5-5 on 55 true shooting percentage in the finals – Michael Jordan and LeBron James being the others – Myers launched into an emphatic defense of his star.

“It’s so sad we have to defend him,” Myers said. “He’s a made man. Forget about this final, it’s already been done. He’s already done it, he’s already proven it. I don’t know what he has to continue to prove. That stat, I heard that, I read that, it’s tremendous, but why is that eye-opening? Why can’t that just be ‘Oh yeah, he is as good as those guys.’ It’s almost like ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know Steph averaged those kinds of numbers.’ Well what are you watching? What are you looking at? This is his sixth finals in eight years, have we not watched him? Have we not watched him over the regular season?

“I don’t know if it’s envy, I don’t know what it is about him that causes people to fail to recognize what he’s doing out there or reluctantly praise him. By the way, one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet in your life. He’s a guy you should be rooting for, it’s almost like you should be heaping praise on him. What an unbelievable face of the NBA. It’s almost like, why do we tear down him? He’s humble, watch how he celebrates his teammates. I know, I see him every day, I’ve seen him for 10 years.

“The guy is what you see – there’s no other version of Curry that’s a bad guy and behind the scenes is saying I should have been finals MVP. Never once, ever has he ever said to me or anybody that I’ve heard ‘Oh that (Andre) Iguodala finals, that should have been mine.’ He never once when he signed his contract, his first contract when everyone said he got underpaid, never joking, never serious ever came to me in that contract and said ‘Hey man, you guys got over on me. Wait until my next deal.’ The guy is an unbelievable human being, why aren’t we just celebrating him?”

We can debate all we want about if he should’ve won a finals MVP over Iguodala or Kevin Durant, but the reality is he’s an all-time great on each stage, and he doesn’t need that honor to validate it.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s bold vow is a warning to Celtics for NBA Finals Game 4

Ime Udoka pared down the Boston Celtics’ rotation to seven players in Game 3, committing further to small-ball and asking more of Robert Williams III while leaving Daniel Theis on the bench from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Steve Kerr, meanwhile, is still clearly searching for the Golden State Warriors’ optimal lineup combinations and individual matchups as his team trails 2-1 in the NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Warriors Staffers Reveal How They've Been Treated In Boston

The City of Boston is notorious for its rowdy sports fans — and the Golden State Warriors organization is getting a taste of that reputation first hand. Multiple Warriors staffers outlined there unwelcome arrival in Boston to NBA insider Jason Dumas. "I had to take off my Dubs shirt...
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq gets into back-and-forth with Kevin Durant over Instagram

Now that Shaquille O’Neal no longer has Charles Barkley to spar with until next season, he is going after a slightly smaller target. The retired center great O’Neal made some comments on a podcast this week comparing his three-peat era Los Angeles Lakers to the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors. O’Neal said that he would have laid Curry out in a hypothetical matchup between the two teams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Watch: Tatum's heartfelt message to Beal makes Wizards star emotional

Bradley Beal's "little brother" is all grown up. The Washington Wizards guard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have known each other since childhood; Beal babysat Tatum as a toddler and later became Tatum's "big brother" figure during his teenage years in St. Louis. (Beal is four years older than Tatum.)
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Sad#Nba Finals#Nba Finals Mvp
NBC Sports

Kerr explains decision to sit 'not happy' Steph to start fourth

Steve Kerr took a gamble in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he sat Steph Curry after Curry had exploded for 14 points in the third quarter and had 33 points in the game. Given that the Warriors only the Boston Celtics led by one...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Steph proves Jefferson wrong with all-time Game 4 performance

Trailing two games to one in the NBA Finals and facing the daunting task of trying to beat the Boston Celtics in the hostile environment of TD Garden on Friday night, the Warriors knew they needed to summon one of the best efforts of their dynastic run in order to even the best-of-seven series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum jokes about Ime Udoka cussing out Celtics players

BOSTON -- There is an endless stream of positivity surrounding Ime Udoka and the job that he's done in his first year as head coach of the Celtics. He has Boston just two wins away from an NBA Championship, which is incredible considering the Celtics were under .500 in early January.There were growing pains along the way, but Udoka has been praised for keeping things on an even keel throughout the season. Through the ups and downs, he never gets too high or too low. And he always has his players motivated and hungry to get better.Some of that has...
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy