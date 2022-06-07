ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Family of North Carolina man Andrew Brown Jr. reaches $3M settlement over police shooting

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina authorities have agreed to pay a $3 million settlement to the family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies serving a serving drug-related warrants in April 2021. The shooting captured national attention when civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who secured the record...

