Zendaya admits to 'dreading' filming harrowing Euphoria scene as Andrew Garfield calls it 'one of the most relentless episodes of television I've ever seen'

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Zendaya is opening up about her process portraying troubled teen Rue on HBO's hit show Euphoria, after the second season came under fire this year amid claims of a toxic workplace environment.

The 25-year-old star admitted to actor Andrew Garfield that one particularly demanding scene in the drama resulted in her friends 'checking in' on the young actor to make sure she was OK after it had been broadcast.

Speaking on Variety's Actors on Actors series, Andrew, 38, brought up the fifth episode of the second season, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, where Rue's mother confronts the teen over her drug use - which he calls 'one of the most relentless episodes of television I've ever seen.'

Zendaya admits to 'dreading' filming harrowing Euphoria scene as Andrew Garfield calls it 'one of the most relentless episodes of television I've ever seen'

'How did you make sure you were OK while you were doing that?' a concerned Andrew asked Zendaya.

'It's tough,' the actress admitted. 'And I thought what was actually quite sweet was when that episode did air, I did get a lot of messages from people checking in on me, which I appreciated.'

Andrew then said that knowing Zendaya was supported by friends made him want to cry. 'I didn't feel like there was any acting. It felt like you were living through something in such an authentic way,' he said.

The scene in question sees Rue and her mother physically fighting over her drug use, and Zendaya admits that she had not been looking forward to filming it.

Big fan: Andrew, 38, brought up the fifth episode of the second season, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, where Rue's mother confronts the teen over her drug use
Talking out: The actors took part in Variety's Actors on Actors series that was published on Tuesday 

She told Andrew: 'I had actually been very afraid to shoot that episode. It had been written for a while before the pandemic, and I was dreading having to do it.'

When Andrew asked her how many takes she had to do, Zendaya simply said 'Until the mag went out' suggesting filming went on and on throughout the day.

'There was no structure, because there couldn't be. There had to be a level of volatility and unpredictability to her mood, and where it was going to go,' Zendaya explained.

Speaking out: The thespians gushed over their acting process in the feature 

Andrew asked Zendaya again how many takes it took to shoot the sequence between Rue and her mother, to which Zendaya replied: 'Just over and over until we felt like we had it.'

In May this year, HBO responded to allegations published by The Daily Beast that claimed supporting actors on set where subjected to 'hellish' night shoots, because of the way in which creator Sam Levinson worked.

'The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,' HBO said in a statement. 'The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer.

Dramatic: Stand Still Like the Hummingbird sees Rue's mother confronting the teen over her drug use

The statement concluded: 'We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya told Andrew how her boyfriend Tom Holland had been 'nervous' about filming Spider-Man: No Way Home with him and Tobey Maguire.

'[Tom Holland] was so nervous because, you know, he's like "I don't want to step on anybody's toes,'" she said.

'Me and Toby were like that! We were like, "We don’t want to step on Tom's toes. Like, this is Tom's movie, it's your guys' movie," Andrew responded.

'But it's so sweet you guys were there… You guys were like, "Can we come and hang out with you guys?" And I'm like, "What are these guys doing!"

'We were there for emotional support,' Zendaya responded.

