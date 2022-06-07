Police: Ithaca Stabbing Victim Expected to Survive

An Auburn man could spend the next 25 years of his life behind bars after a Cayuga County jury found him guilty of a violent felony robbery charge. Karl Diggs was also found guilty of felony criminal possession of a weapon at the conclusion of the three-day trial in County Court. Diggs was accused of attempting to leave the Grant Avenue Walmart store back on December 11th without paying for any of the merchandise he had. Diggs was charged with lunging toward store employees with a knife to get away with the stolen goods.

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO