Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says People Charged With Violent Crimes Are Guilty Because Prosecutors Say So

By C.J. Ciaramella
 5 days ago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly blamed bail reforms and local judges for exacerbating gun violence by releasing defendants back onto the streets, but on Monday she took her rhetoric a step further, saying that people charged with violent crime should be kept in jail because only guilty people get charged...

Jen crackski
4d ago

Too bad her prosecutors won’t prosecute anyone. Too bad her prosecutors let criminals walk freely on the streets and commit murder nightly

Russ
4d ago

So Beetlejuice once again talks tough but never does anything else about it...she should devote ALL police resources to being out on the street and getting the National Guard to help police the city to prevent gun killings and save lives

Lola1
4d ago

why didn't you charge them 2yrs ago when they destroyed the beautiful city! Kim Foxx and you world let the criminals out the jail...

