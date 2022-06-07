Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says People Charged With Violent Crimes Are Guilty Because Prosecutors Say So

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a series of stops around the city, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot makes it official: She wants to keep her job for another term.During visits with voters, she touted her record on neighborhood investment and keeping people safe during the pandemic, but she's not the only one vying for Chicago's top job at City Hall.Six men have announced they're taking on Lightfoot: Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, Aldermen Ray Lopez and Roderick Sawyer, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, businessman Willie Wilson and veteran police officer Frederick Collins.CBS 2's Marie Saavedra asked each to share what they think needs tackling on day one. The five candidates CBS 2 spoke to agree on the city's most pressing problem. Each believe they are best fit to solve it. The already crowded field in this race is only expected to grow before Chicago votes for Mayor next February.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO