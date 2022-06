David Emery Miller age 54 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. Visitation for family & friends will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at...

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO